FGR opens investigation against Isabel Miranda de Wallace

MEXICO CITY

For the crime of falsehood in judicial statements in the form of simulation of evidence, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) opened the investigation folder FED / CDMX / SPE / 2676/2021 against Isabel Miranda Wallace.

Sources from the FGR indicate that various irregularities were detected during the investigation carried out into the kidnapping and disappearance of Hugo Alberto Wallace Miranda.

The appeal was promoted by the Technical Secretariat for Combating Torture, Cruel and Inhuman Treatment of the Federal Institute for the Defense of the Judicial Power, on behalf of Hugo Alberto Wallace, Brenda Quevedo Cruz, Juana Hilda González Lomelí, Jacobo Tagle Dobin, Albert Castillo Cruz, Tony Castillo Cruz and César Freyre Morales.

The accusation was received by the Metropolitan Delegation of the FGR in Mexico City, on May 6, and after the first steps the folder FED / CDMX / SPE / 2676/202 was integrated, where it is detailed that various contradictions were found between the ministerial authorities themselves in the safeguarding of the evidence in the department where the crime was allegedly committed.

Until now, officially, the FGR has not released the details of this investigation folder against the activist Miranda de Wallace; However, the lady’s collaborators assure that she is preparing her legal defense for any setback.

