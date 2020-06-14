REFORM

Abel Barajas



Mexico City (June 08, 2020) .- The Sub-attorney’s Office Specialized in Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO) investigates the possible purchase at inflated prices of Cruz Azul players.

Last Thursday, during an appearance with the Federal Ministerial Police, Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, director of Planning for the cement company, said to an express question that he thought that the prices Cruz Azul paid for some soccer players were high.

Federal agents questioned him about five players: Mexicans Orbelín Pineda, Misael Domínguez and Antonio Sánchez, as well as Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez and Colombian Andrés Rentería.

According to federal sources, everything arose when the agents questioned Álvarez Cuevas about the actions he carried out, upon resuming his orders, to verify the status of the cement company and the soccer team.

Álvarez explained to federal agents that although in 2016 he was reinstated as a member of the cooperative, it was until May 2019 when he assumed the position of vice president of the team, which is why he is oblivious to the purchases of those players.

However, he told his interrogators that, since he assumed the vice presidency, he asked the presidency and the internal comptroller for a report on the purchase and sale of soccer players and the ways in which the values ​​were handled.

The mentioned players were acquired during the period of Ricardo Peláez as sports director of the Machine.

In the summer of 2018, Antonio Sánchez, Misael Domínguez and Andrés Rentería were announced as reinforcements for the cement workers, while Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan Rodríguez joined the team in December of the same year.

Domínguez arrived as a loan, but his letter was purchased in December 2019, when Peláez was no longer at the club.

The sources consulted indicated that in the interrogation of Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas the name of Ignacio López Medina, a promoter related to the sale and transfer of footballers, came up.

In the case of Cruz Azul, López Medina has allegedly been related to some of the acquisitions, since the time of Agustín Manzo and Eduardo “Yayo” de la Torre in the sports direction.

Last November 21, the Financial Intelligence Unit signed with the Liga MX a collaboration agreement to avoid double hiring of players, tax fraud in international transfers and the introduction of illegal money into Mexican soccer.