FGR incinerates 14 tons of chemical precursors

MEXICO CITY.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), in its Durango Delegation, incinerated chemical precursors and various substances, which yielded a total of 14 tons 443 kilograms with 348 grams, among which were lead acetate, tartaric acid, hydroxide sodium, ammonium and sodium cyanide, among others.

Regarding liquid derivatives, a total of 51,300 liters were destroyed with 600 milliliters such as acetone, ethyl and methyl alcohol, ammonium and sodium hydroxide, ethylformamide and substances that contained hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, among others.

Photo: special

In addition, narcotics containing 1-phenyl-2 Propanone were incinerated, which yielded the amount of 3,799 liters with 970 milliliters, as well as methamphetamine weighing 8,115 liters with 845 milliliters, which gave a total of 11 thousand 915 liters with 815 milliliters.

Photo: special

The event was carried out in a specialized and authorized company, previous proceedings carried out by the FGR in Durango, where the aforementioned substances were given final destination.

Photo: special

During the incineration procedure, personnel from the FGR were present, including the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), personnel from the Coordination of Expert Services and representatives of the Internal Control Body, the latter attested to the authenticity and weight of the narcotics and the various chemical substances incinerated.