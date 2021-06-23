FGR attracts inquiries in Reynosa and López Obrador gives message

MEXICO CITY. After the Attorney General’s Office attracted the investigation of the armed attacks in Reynosa Tamaulipas, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador leads his traditional conference.

In terms of security, the president is expected to speak about the massacre of 14 people in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, where, according to local authorities, the attack was perpetrated by cells of the Gulf Cartel.

López Obrador could also be questioned about the fact that during the term of Irma Eréndira Sandoval, the Ministry of Public Function acquired, three times more expensive, evidence against Covid-19, in addition, to a company without employees.

In addition, on the pandemic, a subject that could touch the Credit Suise Reasearch Institute report that indicates that due to the pandemic the number of millionaires fell 10 percent.

Likewise, he could be questioned about the admission of a federal judge to the amparo proceedings against the extension of the mandate of Arturo Zaldívar at the head of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

