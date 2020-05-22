The special secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness, Carlos da Costa, said that the economic team will conclude the regulation of the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) next Monday, after President Jair Bolsonaro this week passed the law that approved Pronampe, an emergency credit stimulus program for micro and small companies.

The program foresees a contribution of R $ 15.9 billion from the Treasury to the FGO, which will provide guarantees for bank credit taken by micro and small companies, a sector strongly affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a videoconference promoted by Sebrae this Thursday night, Costa stated that the ministry is also concluding the Provisional Measure (MP) that will release, through an extraordinary credit, the resources that will be contributed to the FGO. The measure is expected to be edited by the beginning of next week, he said.

“We are inaugurating the Pronampe era, which will be part of the vocabulary of Brazilian micro and small companies. We will now have a tool that will solve the biggest problem for micro and small entrepreneurs, which is credit,” said Costa.

Businesses with revenues of up to R $ 4.8 million per year may take financing under the program. The loan may be up to 30% of 2019 gross revenue. If the companies have been operating for less than one year, the limit will be up to 50% of their capital stock or up to 30% of the average monthly revenue, whichever is higher. more advantageous.

