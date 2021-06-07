FGE of Q. Roo confirms arrest of 18 people possible electoral crimes

Cancun Quintana Roo

The Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo, Óscar Montes de Oca Rosales reported that during the electoral process in the entity that began with the closure on April 4, Prosecutors of the Public Ministry initiated 68 investigation files of which 40 are related to the elections and another 28 in the context of the day, for various crimes.

He specified that in the last 24 hours 18 people were arrested for conduct related to possible electoral crimes, in three municipalities: 13 in Solidaridad (including an employee of the City Council), four in Benito Juárez and one more in Tulum.

Those involved were made available to the Public ministry for requesting votes by promise, buying votes, collecting a voter’s credential without cause provided by law, instigating the vote or obstructing the development of the voting.

However, the attorney general stated that, in terms of security, the democratic exercise was quite crowded and only registered some incidents, which is why he considers that the elections were held in an atmosphere of peace and the interest of the citizens to participate with enthusiasm in this electoral journey.

In relation to the alleged firearm detonations near a box located in the superblock 516 in the municipality of Benito Juárez, Óscar Montes de Oca indicated that when the investigating police arrived, no ballistic elements or indications were found that would allow confirming said report that was released on social networks.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office will be attentive to collect any evidence and if proven, it will proceed according to law.

