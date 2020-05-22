Once again the video game industry has recorded incredible sales in the United States during the current pandemic. On this occasion, the NPD group has revealed which were the most popular games and consoles during the month of April in the United States, as well as the growth compared to other periods, and fans of Final Fantasy VII Remake They must be very happy with this information.

The big revelation was that Final Fantasy VII Remake has become the most successful game in the series in the United States.. Not only did it top the best-sellers in April and rank number one on PS4 games this year, but it ranks third in overall 2020, just behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Obviously Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

US NPD SW – Final Fantasy VII: Remake sets a new launch month Final Fantasy franchise sales record in both unit and dollar sales. Both records were previously held by Final Fantasy XV which launched in the December 2016 tracking period. pic.twitter.com/1n8EFQUPaJ – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2020

Similarly, CoD: Modern Warfare has been revealed to have become the fourth fastest-selling title in US history. On the other hand, New Horizons is the most successful game on the entire Nintendo Switch in the last 12 months.

Software sales in April 2020 were 662 million, 55% more than the previous year, making it the best month of April since there are records. Switch It was not only the best-selling console by number of units and dollars, but also is the hardware that has sold the most in dollars in the first four months of any year, beating the January-April 2009 Nintendo Wii.

In April 2020, hardware sales of $ 420 million were recorded, 163% more than in April 2019 and only exceeded the 427 million in April 2008. In total, the video game sector generated $ 1.5 billion in revenue, 73% more than in the same month of 2018 and, again, the best month of April since there are reports from the NPD.

On similar issues, the United States recorded record sales during the first quarter of 2020. Similarly, the second part of FFVII Remake is still in a conceptual stage.

Via: NPD Group

