FFP2, 30% capacity, forbidden to eat and drink …

The The Government announced this Wednesday that it has given the green light to the return of the public to the stadiums and pavilions of the League and ACB from this next weekend.

The measure will only apply to those Communities whose cumulative incidence of Covid-19 cases does not exceed 50. The matches between Valencia and Eibar and Villarreal and Sevilla next Sunday will be the first in LaLiga to feature fans.

This is the protocol back to the stadiums

-There will only be public in stadiums and pavilions that are in Communities with an incidence not exceeding 50.

-The capacity will be limited to 30% of stadiums, with a maximum of 5,000 viewers, who will be local only.

-The entries and exits will be done in a staggered manner under the supervision of the security personnel of each enclosure and the temperature will be taken.

-The use of FFP2 masks.

-The bars will be closed and you will not be able to smoke, drink or eat, although water will be distributed to alleviate the heat.

“A symbolic return”

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, were in charge of detailing the protocol that will be applied from this weekend in parties of those territories with minimal incidence.

One of them is the Valencian Community, which will premiere the return of the fans to the First Division. Questioned by the possible comparative grievance That can mean for the rest of the clubs that only some have the warmth of their public in the decisive stretch of the League, Uribes assured that he has the approval of all the clubs in the competition, who applaud the “symbolic return” and that means for football.

For its part, Darias specified that those communities whose incidence prevents them from entering the measure from this weekend, can join for the last day of the League if the health criteria allow it: “The reality is changing and the territories that do not enter this range now They will be able to join if the incidence drops, “he said.

In addition to the aforementioned Villarreal – Seville and Valencia – Eibar, they can be played with the public this weekend on Castellón-Ponferradina and Lugo-MIrandés of the Second Division and, in the next, Elche-Athletic, Levante- Cadiz and Celta-Betis

The public returns to their stadiums 14 months later, since March 2020 when the state of alarm was decreed and the League was suspended before resuming with all the matches held behind empty doorsThis is something the minister emphasized, who wanted to congratulate all the organizations participating in the development of the competition for their good work in keeping the League active despite difficult circumstances.