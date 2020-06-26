Great news for the most indecisive Final Fantasy fans as Square-Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered will have a free version that will offer us the possibility to test the game in depth. This version, called Edition Lite, will allow us to play up to 3 dungeons of the 13 available in the full title. Thus allowing players to delve further into the adventures of this game and be drawn to purchase the final version. Both versions, will come to our consoles on August 27, at an approximate price of € 49.90.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles and Nintendo

The turbulent history of Nintendo and the Final Fantasy saga dates back to 1986 and the first game in the series, when after a successful launch, Squaresoft continued to develop new installments of the series for the consoles of the Great N. However, this was cut short in the mid-90s, when after a series of unfortunate movements by Nintendo, the developer decided to continue its releases on a new console that would allow them to reach levels that until then were unthinkable, so Final Fantasy VII was released on PlayStation. After this affront, the until then Nintendo president, Hiroshi Yamauchi, decided to cut off all the ties that linked the two companies. So no Nintendo console saw another title in the Final Fantasy saga until 2003, when a promising young president took command of the Kyoto company. Satoru Iwata resumed relations with the so-called Square-Enix. This is how Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was born, a new branch of the Final Fantasy saga that was totally different from the numbered saga, but that pleased many Nintendo players.

Currently, this Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Smartphones.. Thus, the exclusivity of the title disappears, since since its launch on the Nintendo GameCube, this game has not appeared on any other platform. Will you get this great Square-Enix title? Will you launch the Lite version first or will you buy the final version? Whatever your case, I am convinced that you will enjoy the game.

See also

Source

Related