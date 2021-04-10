Fey unleashes madness by showing off her figure with a tempting photo in front of nature

Maria Fernanda Blázquez Gil, better known in the world of music as ‘Fey’, is a famous Mexican singer-songwriter who has excelled on the main stages worldwide with her melodies.

The CDMX-born artist has once again stole the glances of her more than a million followers on social networks, by showing off her relaxing break away from music in the middle of nature.

Read also: Issa Vegas shocks his followers by wasting sensuality in a swimsuit

Via Instagram, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter released the image where she appears posing in a blue swimsuit in a jacuzzi in the middle of a relaxing landscape, accompanied by the following message.

“We are like drops of water,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than seven thousand likes and more than 100 comments from his loyal followers, where he highlights the beauty that the famous Mexican singer-songwriter ‘Fey’ retains at her age.

Read also: Danik Michell boasts a heart attack figure in a mini sports session (PHOTOS)