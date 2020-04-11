Fey She opened her sarong on Instagram to show the tremendous flower bikini that adorns her entire anatomy. The Mexican singer shared the image to talk about dreams. “All the dreams that you take to flight will return … They are born from the heart … 🦋💫💥 # vertigo #vienenyvan #music”, wrote the artist.

View this post on Instagram All the dreams you take to flight will return .. They are born from the heart … 🦋💫💥 # vertigo #vienenyvan #music A post shared by Fey⚡️ (@fey) on Apr 11, 2020 at 8:25 am PDT

Hours before Fey spoke again of dreams, which for her come true on stage. This was implied when in the video that he left on Instagram he is seen singing his success “Move it”.

The video was for a publication of the memory, by the famous hashtag of said social network. “Tbt From the place where the dream comes true … 🎤💙💫”, Fey said.

View this post on Instagram @lunasauditorio @auditoriomx A post shared by Fey⚡️ (@fey) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:20 am PDT

There is no doubt that the quarantine has made Fey miss the scenarios and the contact with the public with greater force. “From my favorite place …! I miss feeling them close, “said the singer with another video where she sang” Tell him with Flowers. “

View this post on Instagram From my favorite place …! I miss feeling them close… 💙🎤⚡️ # tbt A post shared by Fey⚡️ (@fey) on Apr 2, 2020 at 2:08 pm PDT

