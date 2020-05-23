Your browser does not support iframes.

Although several celebrities stopped their professional projects appropriate to the confinement by the coronavirus, many celebrities are still preparing to return to normal as soon as possible, and one of them is Fey.

And it is that the Mexican singer, who this 2020 turns 25 career, is in a series to return to the stage, and gave her millions of fans a taste of the sensual image that she will probably handle in the coming months.

Through a photograph posted on her Instagram account, Fey is shown wearing high boots and an unfortunate color bodysuit, in tune with a veil that moves as the performer poses for the camera.

The interpreter complemented the image with the message, “I feel like I want to escape … my heart is counting the hours.”

As expected, the post generated hundreds of reactions from users and accumulates more than 37,000 likes.

“What a barbarian, how beautiful”, “You are beautiful, I have always liked you and I have all your records”, and “For sponsorship, marry me, I love you”, are just some of the comments left by her fans.

Without retention, that was not the only image with which he raised the temperature on Instagram, as he previously shared another snapshot with which he surely even stole the sighs of his followers.

In the photo, the interpreter of “Azúcar amargo” appears lying on the pavement wearing the same outfit, although this time the most passionate attention is the pose in which Fey finds herself.

And it is that adequate to the angle in which the photograph was taken, you can see the amazing figure that the singer maintains at her 46 aprons, as well as her shapely legs.

“To give up long ago to return to start” was the phrase with which the postcard was accompanied, which has more than 47,000 “likes” and almost 700 positive comments near the interpreter.

In this way, Fey shows that endurance is not an impediment to shine spectacularly, healthy and fit, so he frequently takes advantage of social networks to captivate his followers with dreamy postcards.

This is how he showed it a few weeks ago, with a couple of photos in which he appears with a tiny bikini that highlights his spectacular silhouette

The truth is that confinement does not prevent the singer from being in excellent shape, and her fans will surely thank her for this type of publication, in which she always looks smiling, beautiful and with a sexy figure.

