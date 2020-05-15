The total number of infected people decreased in China, despite having added four new positives this Thursday

The National Health Commission of China reported that they remain in the Asian country 91 infected with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 active, the first time it has fallen below the 100 barrier since last January, and of which 11 are in serious condition.

Health authorities indicated that until last local midnight 14 patients had been discharged, while two more infected were in serious condition.

Thus, the total number of infected people decreased despite having added four new positives this Thursday, all of them by local transmission and all of them in the north-eastern province of Jilin, where in the last week a regrowth which adds several dozen infected.

After the Hubei province, the birthplace of the pandemic, northeast China has been the most contentious point for local authorities, who in recent weeks have been forced to close the border with Russia after detecting a drip of infected Chinese citizens coming from Russian territory.

Although this focus was initially limited to Heilongjiang province (where another “express hospital” was built to combat the outbreak), new cases of local broadcast in Jilin and in neighboring Liaoning province.

Also, the official body did not report no death In its last part, so the total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 4,633, among the 82,933 infected officially diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic, and of which 78,209 exceeded with the disease was successful and they were discharged.

To date, 738 thousand 691 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 5 thousand 211 are still under observation, and of these, four would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China recorded 11 new cases in the latter part, placing the total number of asymptomatic patients under observation at 619.

