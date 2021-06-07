fewer road deaths but harmful to road safety

The mortality data for 2020, with 870 deceased (24 hours after the accident) accounted for leaves us with the best data since 1960. Under normal circumstances, it would be time to celebrate the figure, but it is precisely 2020 that was the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives, with home confinement for almost three months and with great restrictions on mobility for much of the year. anus.

The bans were intended to reduce contact between people. And they were fulfilled. Throughout the year there was a 25% decrease in mobility, which reached figures of 75% during the month of April 2020, the month when we were completely confined except for basic services.

That leaves us that, compared to the road mortality data in 2019, a year where the drop in deaths has already slowed down, we should have had fewer deaths if we take into account this reduction in travel and the evolution of deaths in the last decade . The forecasts predicted 17% fewer deaths, 128 fewer people should have died.

That leaves us, according to the COVID-19 study and road safety. Influence of the pandemic on mobility and accidents in the future carried out by the Línea Directa Foundation and the INTRAS of the University of Valencia, with the worst year of the decade in terms of road safety

Where have we failed?

The truth is that there is data in that report that should make us reconsider, because it seems that staying at home meant forgetting the basics of road speed:

During confinement (March to June 2020), 36% of those killed in traffic accidents did not wear the seat beltIn that same period, drivers with speeding increased by 39%. 20% of Spanish motorists also acknowledge consuming more alcohol, drugs and medication than before the pandemic. Almost 1 in 5 believes that their driving ability is worse than before the health crisis.

The most common fatal accident in 2020 occurred in July and on weekends, on a conventional road (77% of the deaths) and with leaving the road as the most common cause (44%).

Vulnerable users (pedestrians, motorists and cyclists) were the ones that reduced their mortality the most (-29%) while those who died in tourism only decreased theirs by 15%. Regarding the profile of the accident driver, young men and those of more mature age (between 55 and 64 years old) are the ones with the least decrease compared to other years.

What can happen in 2021?

With the end of the state of alarm and the restrictions on travel outside the Autonomous Community, normality has returned to the roads. In fact, 18% of drivers say they will travel much more than before the pandemic (especially those from Extremadura, the Canary Islands and La Rioja). They will be made around a 30% more trips, betting more on the private vehicle. The drop in public transport will be 40%, so there will be 160,000 more vehicles on streets and highways.

The same report indicates that if the tendency to break the rules more and the euphoria over the end of the restrictions (although 24% of drivers claim to have infringed them) may cause 1,100 deaths on the road to be reached again, the same figure as in 2019, despite the fact that there will be less mobility in the total of the year . So be very careful, drivers.

Source: Línea Directa Foundation