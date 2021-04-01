Fewer people drank coffee in the US during the pandemic: poll

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Fewer people drank coffee in the United States during the pandemic compared to levels seen before, although the drink remained by far the most popular in the country, according to the results of a national survey. posted Thursday.

The survey commissioned by the National Coffee Association (NCA) found that 58% of people in the United States had at least one coffee the day before responding to the survey in January, compared to 62 % from the previous year.

However, the results do not necessarily indicate a reduction in the volumes of coffee consumed in the United States, the world’s largest market for the product, as many people who work from home are drinking more coffee than they would normally in offices.

Major US coffee retailers saw increases in total volumes sold during the pandemic. It is not clear if that rise compensated for the drop in consumption outside the home.

The fact that coffee shops continue to operate with limitations could be one of the reasons for the drop in coffee consumption.

The survey says people drink as much coffee in the morning as they always do, but drinking it in the afternoon, a habit often linked to coffee shop visits, dropped by 4 percentage points.

“Coffee remains America’s undisputed favorite beverage, even as the entire country has gone through various stages of lockdown and there has been a massive drop in customers at coffee shops this year,” said the president and CEO of the United States. NCA, Bill Murray.

As he indicated, he expects consumption to increase in the coming months as the country recovers from the coronavirus.

