In Miami-Dade, Mayor Carlos Giménez said Friday that he plans to allow some businesses to resume operations on May 18, after two months of closure due to the pandemic.

Florida begins a new week today on the road to what some call the “new normal”, with dates scheduled for the reopening of certain sectors of the economy, slightly less restrictive measures in daily operation and a number of coronavirus infections that there is no truce.

State health authorities released somewhat hopeful statistics on Mother’s Day, a day lived with a different nuance, without the traditional kisses and hugs to the parents, or family gatherings at the grandmothers’ house.

According to figures recorded by the state government on Sunday at noon, within the last 24 hours, six patients in Florida had lost their lives, victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

It is the lowest daily death rate recorded in the state since last April 12, when three deaths were counted, according to government data. The peak of deaths was recorded on April 28, with 83 deceased.

Five of the six dead added to a list that already totals 1,721 deaths in Florida since the pandemic broke out, were residents of Miami-Dade County, the main focus of COVID-19 spread on the Florida peninsula.

Miami-Dade continued to lead the number of confirmed cases in Florida, with 14,007, an increase of 166 infections from the previous day, while deaths rose from 482 to 487, according to the state health surveillance panel.

583 patients in the county required hospitalization on Sunday, according to statistics released by the Miami-Dade county government. This is a higher number of patients than the previous day, which breaks a trend of decreasing hospital admissions during the previous six days.

In Broward County, 78 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, for a total of 5,858 confirmed cases. The death toll in that county remained at 257, official data shows.

As of Sunday, 40,596 people in Florida have been diagnosed with the respiratory ailment, including 595 new infections confirmed since Saturday’s count. Of these, 39,514 correspond to residents of the state and 1,082 are patients who are here but without domicile in Florida.

Despite daily reports of new infections and deaths, state and local officials maintain that the decrease in the total reported cases is a reflection of the effectiveness of social distancing measures.

Although Florida has increased its ability to carry out diagnostic tests and the rate of individuals with positive results has decreased – on Saturday, May 9, only 5% of tests tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus, according to authorities – less 2% of the state’s population has undergone the COVID-19 test, according to an analysis by the Miami Herald.

Business opening on the horizon

With the exception of Miami-Dade and Broward, in the rest of the state, hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons reopen from Monday, after the executive order issued on Friday by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which also sets guidelines to follow in these establishments.

DeSantis began the first phase of reopening since last week, with restrictions in the southeast of the state. But an order from him now allows Palm Beach stores and restaurants to reopen this Monday as long as they do not exceed 25% of the capacity of the premises.

The shops and hairdressers will open first, and later the beaches, Giménez said in an interview broadcast by Univision this Sunday.

According to the mayor, there is already a plan ready to reopen the beaches, but for now it will not be implemented.

“The problem with beaches is that many cities do not have the resources to hire security guards,” said Giménez, adding that “for now you cannot sunbathe on the sand.”

In Miami Beach, a woman was arrested Sunday afternoon for separating from a protest at Lummus Park in South Beach and heading out to sea through the sand, according to a social media video showing police detaining her.

Confusion about masks in the parks

As for the parks already open in Miami-Dade for a week, the novelty, reported by the Miami Herald on Saturday, is that you can go to these green spaces without masks, according to a new interpretation of the executive order of Giménez.

In this sense, while walking or resting under a tree, you can do without the mask, as long as the social distancing protocol is respected. But masks are required if a group of friends gathers or if a visitor walks through a crowd.

However, on Sunday the County Parks Authority released information on social networks that indicated otherwise. The Herald received no explanation from the county government about this discrepancy.

On the other hand, although the gyms are still closed in Miami-Dade, there is an exception: the studio where the Miami Heat athletes exercise, at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

An amendment to the Miami-Dade County Emergency Order that closed gyms, swimming pools, hot tubs to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, now allows “the use of facilities owned or leased by a professional sports franchise, solely by employees of such franchises. for training purposes ”.

This exception went into effect on Friday afternoon. So the Heat will begin voluntary training beginning Wednesday.

First mobile test center in Doral

The City of Doral, a bastion of Venezuelans in South Florida, will have its first direct access COVID-19 test site for vehicles.

Municipal government officials reported that diagnostic tests will be provided in the parking lot of the very busy Walmart Supercenter, located at 8651 NW 13th Terrace.

The mobile testing site opens on May 11, 2020 at 7 a.m. It will remain operational on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. at 9 a.m. There is no cost to submit to the test, municipal authorities reported.

“Opening the first COVID-19 testing site in Doral is a significant achievement that will greatly benefit our residents and emergency personnel,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermúdez in a press release.

The center will be open to the public as part of a partnership between the Doral government, the Quest Diagnostics laboratory and Walmart. Samples will be taken from the Walmart parking lot

According to the municipal statement, to undergo the test, people must be of legal age and meet the CDC requirements to take the test, such as being a health care provider, lifeguard, presenting some of the symptoms of coronavirus disease or have some risk of contagion.

The testing location will require an appointment through the online portal www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com that will verify the applicant’s criteria and schedule appointments if they meet the requirements, authorities said.

The Quest laboratory will be in charge of processing the sample and communicating the results to the patient. For more information or to schedule an appointment you should call Quest at 866-448-7719 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m.

The balance of the pandemic in the US and the world

The new coronavirus has caused at least 280,693 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance established by the . agency based on official sources, this Sunday at 19:00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 4,070,660 infections have been recorded in 195 countries or territories. Authorities believe that so far at least 1,354,100 people have been cured of the disease.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, stands at 79,058. The country registered 1,321,223 infections and the authorities consider that 212,534 people were healed.

After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France, respectively.

Miami Herald reporters David J. Neal and Martin Vassolo contributed this information, supplemented by El Nuevo Herald wire services.