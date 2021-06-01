Few times has Dr. Carballo been so hard with Fernando Simón: “PLEASANT”

The media doctor César Carballo, known for his television appearances on programs such as LaSexta Noche (LaSexta) and Informe Covid and El Programa de AR (Telecinco), has been very forceful with the latest statements by Fernando Simón.

The epidemiologist and director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has been quite forceful this Monday at a press conference when talking about all the controversy with the second dose to those under 60 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Simón has pointed out that this is not a failure since, if it were, “it would be a failure of all the communities, because the decision was approved by the Public Health Commission.” In addition, he stated that “the most reliable source that there is right now in Spain is the presentation of vaccines, which proposed to vaccinate with Pfizer or Moderna those under 60”.

The Interterritorial Health Council recommended a second dose of Pfizer for this group. In practice, very few people have chosen this recommendation and have chosen a second injection of AstraZeneca.

The expert has been resounding and has pointed out that “the issue of the second dose has been used in many ways by political groups, by lobbies that have interests and by the media.”

This has been answered by the media doctor Carballo, who works at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, who has been very resounding on Twitter when speaking of these words from the epidemiologist and face of the management of the pandemic in Spain.

“Simon, blames pressure groups and the media for influencing the population by the according …

