The NFL is a lapse league, in which franchises open a space to hire the best figures available and aspire to the championship. Over the years, contracts expire and / or salary caps require changes.

The free agency The past few weeks has shown the cold side of owners and general managers. Some win and others lose.

The Cardinals, Bills, Raiders, Dolphins and Buccaneers are those who took advantage of the market to strengthen their lines; Texans, Rams, Patriots, Vikings, and Jaguars weakened and hurt their postseason wishes.

Arizona and Houston were a coin, with the face in favor of the first. DeAndre Hopkins, one of the best receivers in the LeagueHe left the Texas franchise to join his talents to that of Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake.

Buffalo tied Steffon Diggs, from Minnesota, and hired five high-caliber defenders: Mario Addison, Josh Norman, Vernon Butler, A.J. Klein and Quinton Jefferson. The Bills know that without Tom Brady in New England, they are a strong card to take the title in the Eastern Division of the American Conference.

His direct rival would be Miami, which signed cornerback Byron Jones for $ 82.5 million, the juiciest contract in this free agency.

The veteran’s departure to Buccaneers was a motivational injection for Tampa Bay; New England has no heir to the quarterback position and did not redeem an important name in the NFL.

On the other side of the United States, in California, Rams – who unveiled their new logo last week – have high expectations for 2020 as they debut a uniform and a luxurious five billion dollar stadium.

The Angels They said goodbye to seven starters, including running back Todd Gurley, who settled with the Atlanta Falcons.

