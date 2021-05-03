Few surprises on the day of the Madrid Masters

05/03/2021 at 10:16 PM CEST

With the apparent temperance of a veteran but eaten by nerves inside, Carlos Alcaraz, still seventeen years old, burst onto the main track of the Caja Mágica to start with a victory against the French Adrian mannarino his journey through the Mutua Madrid Open and attend the appointment with his reference, Rafael Nadal.

The Murcian tennis player will come of age the day he meets the first favorite on the court, with his idol. Next Wednesday. The draw ventured an extra prize in the tournament. The winner of the match between Mannarino Y Alcaraz He would be the first opponent of the number two in the world and winner five times in Madrid.

Alcaraz He did not stop thinking about that situation, contemplating the possibility. The past and present, the best in the history of Spanish sport before the strongest promise of tennis in this country. The great hope of the ‘Armada’.

From the stands to the track in the blink of an eye. So many years present in the Caja Mágica as a spectator and suddenly on the clay of the central enclosure, the Manolo Santana track. “I had never played on such a big court,” acknowledged Alcaraz, who awaits thousands more eyes in less than two days.

The ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image He did his part to achieve his dream. He became the youngest winner of a match at the Mutua Madrid Open by beating Mannarino 6-4 6-0.

The 32-year-old Frenchman was overwhelmed by the Spanish’s self-confidence, successful with the serve and increasingly aggressive with his right, which was more and more throughout the match indifferent to the magnitude of the stage and the competition.

“It is always said that turning 18 is special but that the most special thing is to say that you celebrate it by playing with the best in tennis history and one of your tennis idols. Your 18th birthday gift is not forgotten and I will not forget this moment” , He said Carlos Alcaraz, who this year already won a main draw match at the Australian Open, which was a semi-finalist in Marbella and reached the round of 16 in Melbourne and round of 32 in Estoril.

First seed KO

The triumph of Alcaraz lit up the second session of the men’s team that was left without its first seed, the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, thirteenth, surpassed by the South African Lloyd Harris in a bitter encounter resolved in three sets (6-3, 3-6 and 7-6 (5)) after two and a half hours. Harris, 24, with no titles in his record, will be the Australian’s second-round rival Alex de Miñaur.

Carlos Taberner and Pablo Andújar stayed on the way. It was the Italian Fabio Fognini the one that frustrated Taberner, who could not complete his reaction and fell by (7-6 (4), 2-6 and 6-3). From the previous one, he was on the verge of his first success in the main draw.

Andújar could not contain the comeback of the American Marcos Giron to advance to the second round. In a duel between two players from the previous phase, the American managed to overcome the first section after winning 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4) and 7-5 after three hours and twenty minutes of fighting.

John isner, who returned to Madrid after three years, overcame the first stage with a victory over the Serbian Miomir kecmanovic by 6-4 and 7-6 (5). The American will have as the next opponent the winner of the match between the Spanish Roberto Bautista, ninth favorite, and the Italian Marco Cecchinato that comes from the previous phase.

Russian Aslan karatsev he got his first win at the Caja Mágica at the expense of Frenchman Ugo Humbert by 7-5 and 6-4. Debutante in Madrid, Karatsev prolonged his good moment in this 2021. Semifinalist of the Australian Open, champion in Dubai and finalist a week ago in Belgrade threatens the Argentine Diego schwartzman.

Briton Daniel Evans resisted an epic match against the French Jeremy chardy (7-6 (6), 6-7 (7) and 6-2) after almost three hours of fighting.

Dominik Koepfer, semifinalist in Acapulco, debuted his winning relationship in Madrid by beating the American Reilly opelka by a double 6-4. He will be the rival of the winner of the match between Spanish Fernando Verdasco and Chilean Cristian Garín, 16th favorite.