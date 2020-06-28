© Provided by Agencia .

Quito, Jun 28 . .- 25% of servers of certain public institutions will return from tomorrow to the face-to-face working day in Quito, in what becomes one more step in the de-escalation with the gradual and coordinated lifting of restrictions , effective with the state of emergency on March 16.

The Ministry of Labor has underlined that public servants of certain institutions, who provide care to the user and / or that due to the nature of their labor activity, cannot take up teleworking resume their face-to-face work activities in the Quito Metropolitan District.

In a statement, he pointed out that the attention to citizens will be carried out at the time indicated by the public institution prior to the declared health emergency, « the shifts, gauging and provisions » established at the beginning of May, must be respected, and without exceeding 25 % of the total servers of each institution in face-to-face work.

For its part, the Municipality of Quito calculates that with the face-to-face income of a percentage of public sector workers from tomorrow, the demand for users in municipal transport will increase by at least 10%.

Since June 3, when the de-escalation operation resumed in Quito, it was planned that during the first weeks the occupancy of the units will be 30% and increase as demand increases until reaching 50% of the capacity allowed by the Operations Committee. d National Emergency (COE), during the yellow color of the epidemiological traffic light.

In this sense, starting tomorrow, the municipal transport units will carry half the passengers of their normal capacity on each bus, between standing and sitting.

And all the preventive measures will be maintained regarding the mandatory use of a mask, temperature taking prior to entering stops and stations, social distancing in waiting lines, disinfection of units and stops, gel dispensers for users at stops and stations and sinks for users.

In addition, as part of the established protocols, operational and preventive actions have been reinforced with the support of the staff of the User Attention Service, Operations, Inspection, and Security, so that users comply with biosafety regulations when using the municipal transport.

The Municipality asked the citizens to plan their trips in advance since, by maintaining a restricted occupation in the units, the waiting time increases.

Official figures on Saturday reported 4,424 deaths confirmed by coronavirus and another 3,054 deaths likely from the disease in Ecuador.

Through PCR and rapid tests, 54,574 positives have been confirmed in the Andean nation, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

