The pandemic of COVID-19 in the state it has left large economic losses but minimal human losses, after two months of compulsory social isolation to curb the incidence of infections of this disease.

When in most of the country social isolation began on March 30 after the federal declaration of a health emergency, the inhabitants of the entity had already been confined for two weeks at home and the non-essential companies had closed their doors indefinitely.

After two months of isolation, Jalisco with just over eight million inhabitants adds 69 deaths and 1,078 confirmed cases of contagion of the new coronavirus.

In counterpart only in April, the state, one of the country’s economic engines, lost 25 thousand 566 permanent jobs and 12 thousand 579 temporary ones, according to state government figures.

Business, restaurant, and store owners have made every effort to keep their businesses afloat and continue to pay their employees wages.

THE MYTHICAL HOTEL FÉNIX

Felipe Ríos is administrator of the Fénix hotel, one of the oldest in Guadalajara. The establishment closed its doors almost entirely due to the contingency. In mid-April, decided to sell tamales to save the basic expenses of your company.

“We closed the hotel in 85% of the inventory, and that implies the loss of income with very high costs. What we did was look for something to sell to cover the priority of maintaining the source of work. There are 80 collaborators who depend on 400 people we have to take care of, “he told Efe this Saturday.

Engaging in this new activity meant that the workforce left aside the sheets and towels, cleaning supplies and suitcases, to dedicate themselves to kneading corn, preparing stews, wrapping the mixture in corn husks and delivering the orders at home.

In a little less than a month they have produced more than 76 thousand tamales, which has allowed them to have the flow of money to cover their expensesBut Ríos knows that once the hotel reopens, it will have to face a more serious economic situation than the one caused by the H1N1 epidemic in 2009.

“I would like to be optimistic and say that if we open in June we are going to fill the hotel. The crisis of 2009 and the real estate company made us go back 5 years in attracting income and this contingency is worse because it is worldwide. There will be great fear of traveling and changes in travel habits, it will be difficult, I do not see an easy panorama, “he said.

FOOD AT HOME TO SUBSIST

On social networks hundreds of people offer services or food in exchange for basic food, after losing their jobs.

Artisans from the municipality of Tonalá took to the streets to offer their typical products in exchange for food, because their activity is considered non-essential and they do not have permission to sell.

A group of restaurant owners created the campaign “No one thunders here” With which they intend to promote the consumption of local products to prevent small and medium-sized companies – which represent up to 80% of the businesses in the food industry in Jalisco – from succumbing to the economic crisis.

Alan Mora Becerra produces bags that are exported and sold in prestigious clothing stores. Since March, after the mandatory closure of its factory, I look for a different way of subsisting and began to make face masks.

“It was an act of despair, knowing that we had very hard things to do like closing our company and firing our collaborators. 80% of our production is done in Jalisco prisons, which were totally isolated and we had no way to produce. We decided that in order to keep the company afloat there was a possibility of making face masks, “he said.

In order to cover the demand it joined forces with 16 other shoe and fashion factories that were about to go into debt or close their doors permanently. With this initiative they managed to save 250 jobs.

Mora Becerra affirms that they will remain in this area once compulsory isolation has ended and they will seek to create a catalog of local factories to promote their work and that they can better survive the coming economic crisis.

NR

.