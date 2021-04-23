few had come this far so far

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, in a recent image. (Photo: Daniel Gonzalez / GTRES)

The German weekly Der Freitag has dedicated an article to analyze the figure of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom he describes as the “Marine Le Pen in Spanish”, in reference to the leader of the French extreme right.

Until now, the foreign press had made other comparisons when speaking of the leader of the PP, but not so explicitly. For example, The Times called her “Iron Lady”, in clear reference to Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; and in France and Belgium some media have called her the “Spanish Trump”, albeit with quotation marks.

Now, Der Freitag says that Pablo Iglesias has come to leave his post in the Government to try to avoid “a right-wing fascist government” made up of the PP and “the fascist party VOX”.

However, the weekly stresses that it does not seem that the arrival of Iglesias has led to a strong rise in his party and says that the biggest change is taking place to the right of the PSOE, where Ayuso’s PP can double its seats “at the expense of the right-wing liberal party Ciudadanos ”.

“As Ayuso would lack twelve deputies for the absolute majority, the alliance with the fascists is almost certain. The result would be precisely a right-wing fascist government in Madrid, ”says the German weekly.

The article raises two questions at this point: “Why does the left of the Community of Madrid, which two years ago raised Manuela Carmena, have so little potential for mobilization? How do you explain that Ayuso, a chilling example of the Spanish right wing, whose two-year reign has been plagued by scandals, became the star of the elections? & R …

