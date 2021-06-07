Few cases and many vaccinated, the Asturian “oasis” in pandemic

The management of the pandemic in Asturias and its vaccination plan have been used as a model and an example to follow on numerous occasions. In the last hours that Asturian success that they look at from the outside has been centralized in his prison, where, as published by La voz de Asturias, there have been almost no cases in these 15 months pandemic despite the fact that the situation in Spanish prisons has been a cause for concern on several occasions throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The unions speak of the Asturias Penitentiary Center as an “oasis” in the midst of the pandemic. (Photo: Google Maps)

From the unions they speak of Asturias Penitentiary Center, located in the town of Villabona, as of an “oasis” in the middle of the pandemic. The unions ACAIP and UGT have coincided in pointing out the fact that there have been almost no positive or suspicious cases within its walls, among which there are around 850 inmates. Juanjo Villar, secretary of the AGE Sector of FeSP-UGT Asturias, has declared to the aforementioned local media that “here in Asturias, fortunately, the prison population was not contagious, and that avoided the chain effect that it could have been produced because it was a closed space ”.

For Manolo Losas, from the ACAIP union, part of the success in this regard has to do with the rapid application of the protocols issued by the General Secretary of Penitentiary Institutions. Among the measures to be taken in the hardest moments, some stood out, such as the cancellation of exit permits, special communications and the development of workshops and activities involving the entry of external personnel into the prison. All this translated, in the words of Losas, who has referred to the Asturian prison as an “oasis” in the face of COVID-19, “in two positive cases and a couple of suspects.”

In addition, this member of the union has shown that the fact that the majority of the civil servants who work in the prison are in the age range close to sixty has worked in their favor since being a “risk group” they have been more strict and cautious. An extreme that has been for “the benefit of the group of inmates.”

To the success of the few infections, we must add the vaccination within its walls. According to official data, as of June 7, all those inmates who have requested their dose have already been vaccinated. That supposes, according to Villar, 80%. However, this is not the case with officials, who remain in limbo with vaccination problems with Astrazeneca. They were given the first dose and are still waiting for the second. “We are the staff who still do not have the complete guideline in many cases,” they have commented from the unions.

On October of last year, when the mask had already become part of the daily life of citizens, a complaint by José Ramón López, president of ACAIP-UGT, drew the attention of the situation of prisons in Spain. According to their data, infections had increased in a single week, in the global count of prisons in the national territory, by 17%. A fact that generated some alarm in the sector and caused some voices, such as that of the majority prison union ACAIP-UGT, to demand more controls and measures. Among them, the use of the mask to avoid more infections.

At the end of January of this year, from El País they indicated that the third wave of infections was hitting Spanish prisons, with a considerable increase in cases. A wave that, according to what was published now by La voz de Asturias, did not reach this region. The prison that was most affected was that of Picassent (Valencia), with 1,940 inmates.

