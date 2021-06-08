Fetal programming, the hypothesis that studies whether our diseases are foreseen before birth

Shutterstock / hywards ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bI0yFdKqWPltGeYkhxbccg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Er0mU.PHYjT2t4fHFVeGQg–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e47df00df0658901064a6f4a46c7f39f” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/bI0yFdKqWPltGeYkhxbccg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Er0mU.PHYjT2t4fHFVeGQg–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/e47df00df0658901064a6f4a46c7f39f”/>

When Luisa died of a myocardial infarction at age 50, her children wondered how such a thing could have happened. His mother played sports, did not smoke and ate hardly any fat. It was totally unexpected news. The same happened to them after the diagnosis of schizophrenia in another relative, who had no antecedent or risk factor.

These stories, familiar to many of us, happen often and make us wonder where the origin of diseases is. Surely you have already read about many factors that go into its development. One with more research behind him and others still with a long way to go.

Today we focus on another hypothesis that Barker proposed in the 1980s and that is still the subject of much research around the world: fetal programming.

According to this hypothesis, many diseases such as heart attack, schizophrenia, autism or even cancer, seem to have part of their origin in the experiences we had before birth.

It is an adaptive process whereby nutrition and other environmental factors alter developmental pathways during the prenatal growth period. According to this process, these factors could induce changes in postnatal metabolism and the susceptibility of adults to chronic disease.

However, let us remember that there are many other factors that could also influence the development and evolution of these diseases, which have to do with aspects that occur throughout our lives. In fact, there is still a long way to go to break down all the agents that intervene in the advancement of these types of conditions.

What factors could influence fetal programming?

According to this process, when a woman is pregnant, much of the environment in which she develops could directly affect the development of the fetus in her uterus. It would function as a “fingerprint”: something indelible, something unique in each one of us.

Read more

In this context we could include many variables. From psychological stress to pollutants, through the type of diet or physical exercise that is carried out during pregnancy.

According to the fetal programming process, all the experiences, experiences (psychological and biological) that surround a pregnant woman could influence the baby that is gestating. That influence, that imprint, could last forever. That is, from before birth until that person is old.

Fetal programming and heart disease

In the book titled Fetal Programming: Prenatal Growth and Development Environment, coordinated by the lead author of this article, this process is described in detail, based on epidemiological and experimental studies conducted in animals and humans.

He explains that there are various conditions that are programmed before we are born, both psychological and physical. A few were named at the beginning of this article, but the list can be quite extensive.

Various studies support this hypothesis in relation, for example, to the development of heart disease. Although these diseases are multifactorial, factors that influence fetal programming could exert a strong influence. This is confirmed by some studies that propose that genetics could also influence the appearance of acute myocardial infarction.

Mental conditions that prepare from pregnancy

Regarding mental illnesses such as autism or schizophrenia, the theory explains that prenatal exposure to a wide variety of viral and bacterial infections, or simply inflammation, can subtly alter fetal brain development, leading to neuropsychiatric consequences for the baby. child in the future.

However, clinically, the detection of these subtle lesions in the fetal brain is difficult. So more research is needed to confirm these results.

Along the same lines as psychological illnesses, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and its relationship with the stress suffered by the mother during pregnancy stand out. Starting from the hypothesis of fetal programming, people who have this condition in their adulthood had to suffer the stress of their pregnant women during their prenatal development.

In other words, during the pregnancy, the mother had to suffer a lot of stress. So their babies, in some way, prepared themselves to be able to cope with that stress and survive when they were born.

Thus, those babies who are exposed to high levels of stress during pregnancy may have a slightly higher probability of having ADHD.

However, although it seems like a brilliant survival strategy, this creates a problem if the future environment in which these people live is not stressful or highly demanding. So that evolutionary strategy is sometimes non-adaptive.

Effects of maternal nutrition on embryo development

For their part, studies based on the fetal programming hypothesis have also sought the relationship with the development of obesity.

There is no doubt that much of the increase in obesity can be attributed to lifestyle factors, such as excessive consumption of energy-rich foods and decreased physical activity. However, the ‘fetal origins’ hypothesis is described as an additional explanation for the increased rates of obesity.

To this decision during the development of the fetus, each of its organs, including its brain, are adapted as a “survival” technique, as indicated in the aforementioned book. In other words, the baby “prepares” to get ahead in a demanding environment. Pretend to be alert to each of the stimuli around you so that nothing goes unnoticed.

However, these are still the first steps in understanding the underlying problem. It should be noted that, although the experiences that occurred during pregnancy could influence the subsequent development of diseases, this programming can be modified throughout our lives, so it is very important to have a healthy life to reduce the impact of fetal programming.

Impact of fetal damage in adulthood

The circumstances that surround a pregnant woman and that shape the baby’s organism are diverse. For example, according to a University of Maryland study, those babies who developed during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, as adults, were more likely to die prematurely from acute myocardial infarction.

Thus, it is assumed, for example, that maternal exposure to a pandemic like the current one could produce an imprint on the baby’s body.

On the other hand, maternal exposure to environmental pollutants could also intervene in the illnesses that this baby will have throughout his life.

Certain pollutants directly affect the development of the system. Thus, they could increase the vulnerability to suffer from anxiety, problems with inhibition of behavior and even learning and memory disorders.

First steps towards a safe pregnancy

On the other hand, assisted reproductive techniques, gender violence, nutritional disorders and physical activity during pregnancy are some of the problems that could also alter normal fetal development and produce individuals with a greater probability of suffering from some diseases in the future.

Finally, it is interesting to note that, according to this process, fetal programming could skip generations. In other words, if a pregnant woman suffers gender-based violence during pregnancy, the negative consequences could harm not only the woman herself and her baby, but also her future grandchildren.

In relation to the process addressed throughout this article, fetal programming, there are aspects that still need to be studied, such as what is the implication of the placenta in this process, its effects in different countries and the role of social and biological characteristics in every disease.

Possible implications for the development, diagnosis and therapy of human genetic diseases should be investigated. But it is encouraging to be aware of the existence of this process. By taking care of the health of pregnant women and the birthing process, you will increase the likelihood that your own health and that of your babies will be the best possible. With this knowledge, we could place greater emphasis on preventing prenatal infections.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.