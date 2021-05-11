Fetal cells escape and become part of the heart and brain of pregnant women

Fetuses influence the health of pregnant women by developing in the womb, due to a phenomenon called microchimerism.

The feeling of connection with the fetus during pregnancy is not accidental. In fact, due to a phenomenon known as microchimerismSome of the cells originating from the embryo remain present in the body of pregnant women. A study reveals that cells from the baby cross the placenta, enter the mother’s body and can become part of her own tissues.

Microchimerism: connection beyond the placenta

Photo: Getty Images

In 2015, an investigation was published on the effect that a fetus produces within the mother’s womb on pregnant women. Although mothers have been known to carry the genetic code of their offspring for decades, science overlooked the possibility that pregnancy could mean a connection in reverse.

This phenomenon occurs in various types of mammals. The conditions that women experience when they become pregnant outweigh the sporadic dizziness and the inevitable weight gain inherent in carrying a baby. It appears that communication with the fetus It also occurs from the baby to his mother, at the cellular level.

According to Amy Boddy, a geneticist at Arizona State University, microchimerism directly affects the health of the carrier mother:

“What we hope to do is not only provide an evolutionary framework to understand how and why microchimerism arose, but also assess how it affects health,” the author noted six years ago.

It seems that, after millions of years of evolution, the fetus has adapted to manipulate the physiognomy of the mother, in such a way that it can increase the transmission of resources. Among them, the heat and nutrients. In turn, women impose natural barriers so as not to get out of balance.

Does this connection have negative effects for women?

Photo: Getty Images

The effects of microchimerism cross the placenta at the cellular level. Once cells from the fetus enter the mother’s body, they can turn into any type of tissue. This is so because they are still pluripotent, which allows them to become vital organs, muscles, and other types of fibers in the human body.

If they adhere to the heart, for example, they become cardiac tissues. The same in the case of the brain, lungs and breasts, to mention some of the possible fabrics. This phenomenon becomes even more complex when they occur multiple pregnancies, since not only one fetus is housed, but several.

Either way, understanding the interaction of fetal cells in women is tricky. In addition to being difficult to isolate for observation in a laboratory, very little is still known about the actual influence they might have on physiology maternal. More than six years after the research was published, this continues to be a fertile field of study through genetic, biological and evolutionary level.

