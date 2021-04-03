Festival in Miami floods the city with poetry and reaches people vaccinated against COVID-19 – Telemundo Miami (51)

The “O, Miami” Poetry Festival, which for ten years has “intervened” in April Miami-Dade County will distribute verses “in band-aids” this month to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, in addition to sending poems to measure of people who have lost family members during the pandemic.

“In a bandaid (bandaid) there is only one line,” says Melody Santiago, director of development and communications of O, Miami about the unusual method that they are taking to the Jackson hospitals in Miami, with verses by the Peruvian César Vallejo or the American William Carlos Williams.

From Vallejo, the band-aid has the verse “with light” printed on it, while from Williams “Live Again Begins” (Life begins again).

“We always choose edifying poems, in English and Spanish”, points out the coordinator of this event that every year, except the past, she insists that poetry appears in unlikely places: school roofs, bus stops and even in rubber tires. chew.

“We are motivated, but more than this forced; it is a response to what is happening. Many people have died, I still cannot believe it,” reflects Santiago, the daughter of a Puerto Rican and Cuban who, after studying Arts in Boston, returned to Miami to “intervene” her poetically.

“In Miami, I could not find information on the 6,000 people who have died from COVID. Who are they, where did they live?” Santiago asked anguished. At this time, the promoter works with 18 poets from the city, both in Spanish and English, to send an elegy to relatives of the deceased who have requested it. But, he warns, “the demand has exceeded the supply.”

THE LYRICAL “INTERVENTION” OF EVERYDAY SPACES

According to the O, Miami website, an event founded by poet and essayist P. Scott Cunningham, the annual festival’s “mission” is for every person in Miami-Dade to find a poem. The event will run until April 30 and had to do without the streets in 2020 due to the pandemic to adjust to the virtual world.

“We are without expectations, we are only hopeful!”, Says Cunningham in front of a wide range of options for Miamians to find a poem, be it in a machine to sell gum, in a temporary tattoo, bus stops, building facades , plasters for vaccinated, online readings and creation workshops.

“This festival is still an experiment in how we can safely produce it during a pandemic. Unlike last year, we are much more focused on programs that take place in the real world: poetry in public places and other outdoor activities that are they can experiment at a distance, “says Cunningham.

Or, Miami produces an average of 41 events and 23 projects each year. In 2016 they gave a haircut to whoever read a poem in a barbershop. Two years later they released their “poems from hell” on beaches, using a bluetooth speaker hidden inside a snail.

Also, thanks to the festival, passersby have been able to find, on the famous Calle Ocho and on horseback, the modernist poet and Cuban politician José Martí (1853-1895). Martí incarnated by the actor Iván López carried white roses while reciting his “Simple Verses”.

“We look at the map of Miami and we see where we are not doing poetry. We visit each zip code, sometimes with poetry as public art and sometimes with planned events,” explains Santiago.

THE SINCERE VERSE OF MEMORIES TO ORDER

About the Remembrance to Order section, specifically for people who have lost family members due to COVID-19, half of the requests have been made in Spanish, says the coordinator.

“It’s funny, because our website is in English. It may be because the Latin culture has a lot of poetry, or because a lot of Latin people have died,” says Santiago.

After eight years with O, Miami, she believes in this idea as “the opportunity to remember.” Relatives should offer souvenirs and, if they want, photos of their deceased to the poets.

One of those that Santiago “recruited” is the Venezuelan César Segovia, who points out that it is also an opportunity to “say goodbye to their loved ones in a more intimate way.”

“This pandemic has taken away many people, in addition, in conditions that make the possibility of a farewell very difficult,” explains Segovia, winner of the Booksellers Award in Venezuela in 2015.

“I think this world needs more empathy and if we can understand and connect with someone else’s pain it is more likely that we can help alleviate it, or at least make it less dark,” he said.

For her part, Caridad Moro, born in California to Cuban parents, pays attention to “the little details” such as a special song, a favorite television show, the smells or the taste of a favorite drink that relatives have sent her.

“That kind of description shows the little things that mean a life, the things that reflect who was the person that I have to honor. Although a poem is something small, I think that ‘a sincere verse’ is capable of transmitting enormous emotion to who needs it, “says Moro.

According to the coordinator of the project, the poems are already being sent by email, but since the demand has been greater than expected, writers are being sought in both languages.

“We have invited many poets to participate in this and some declined because someone they love has died. Writing on the subject can reopen a wound.”

“They have to write fast and they, in the end, are not the owners of the poems,” remarked Santiago.