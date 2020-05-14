The stars are stranded at home, the beach that serves as the backdrop remains closed, and the prestigious Cannes Film Festival venue now serves as a homeless shelter.

Cannes must have been packed with movie lights on Tuesday, when the annual festival was to open. But in these coronavirus times, the French Riviera has become a ghost town.

The world’s largest film festival was canceled for the first time since World War II.

A couple of masked residents are sitting on the edge of the empty boardwalk to bask in the morning sun, their feet dangling on the sand next to a sign saying “Access and Swimming Prohibited.” A group of older people play petanque in silence along the empty streets.

The iconic billboard reserved for the festival each year instead gives big letters “THANK YOU” to healthcare workers dealing with the pandemic.

“I am overwhelmed by a great feeling of melancholy and nostalgia,” Cannes General Delegate Thierry Fremaux told Screen Daily about the suspension of the festival. “Cannes had only been canceled once, due to World War II, and was interrupted once in May ’68.”

“I could never have imagined something like that. Who could have foreseen that so many countries around the world were going to be hit by the epidemic? ”Added Fremaux.

While the cancellation is a blow to the stars and film directors it promotes and honors, it has also devastated scores of anonymous businesses and contractors depending on the festival.

“For us it is really a great loss. The festival represents a large part of our annual income, so it is a very serious problem, ”said Joseph Rappa, owner of a candy kiosk.

For others, it is even worse.

Pierre Dambrine works building movie stands inside the Festival Palace, the complex of retro buildings where screenings and award ceremonies take place.

“There is no more work at all. We don’t know at all when things will resume, “said Dambrine.

Since March, the local government changed the function of the festival building complex to receive homeless people. Every day dozens of new residents can be seen walking in a fenced-in area where journalists used to interview actors like Marion Cotillard and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Some stores began reopening in France on Monday. In Cannes, some luxury boutiques such as Valentino and Saint Laurent were to open on Tuesday, but the mood remains subdued. The famous Hotel Martinez, where many stars stay in Cannes during the 12-day festival, will be closed for at least another month.

Fremaux has expressed pessimism about the immediate future of the film industry, but said he will recover.

He noted that canceling events this year will not prevent the festival from recognizing film talent, and that Cannes organizers plan to announce an official 2020 selection in early June.

