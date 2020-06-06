From an empty cinema in Paris, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival announced on Wednesday the films that they would have shown in May had the event not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a kind of “what could have been” exercise for Cannes, which for the past 73 years has been the most prestigious and elegant annual platform for the global film industry. The festival, originally slated for mid-May, initially considered postponing until July, but eventually gave up and canceled the 2020 edition.

Hearing what would have premiered on the Crosiette this year gave a tantalizing glimpse of what it could be: two films by director of “12 Years a Slave” Steve McQueen, “Mangrove” and “Lover’s Rock”, said festival director Thierry Fremaux, as well as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and Pete Docter’s animated Pixar film “Soul”.

Fremaux announced 56 films selected from a record 2,067 submissions received despite the health crisis. “I can see that the cinema is alive and well,” said Fremaux, sitting on the stage of the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris with the festival’s president, Pierre Lescure.

Among the selected films are the Spanish “El Olivido que Seremos” by Fernando Trueba, director of “Chico & Rita” and “Belle Epoque”, as well as the Brazilian Joao Paulo Miranda Maria’s first feature, “Casa de Antiquities”.

The team’s announcement, which is usually made in April at a press conference before a large group of international journalists, was presented instead in a television interview broadcast on Canal Plus. Lescure stressed that the unprecedented situation had a positive side: he was much calmer and Fremaux did not have to answer questions from various nations whose films were ignored.

Fremaux did not distinguish which films had been chosen for the main selection, in which some 20 to 25 films compete for the Palme d’Or; for the Un Certain Regard section or to be released out of competition. Some filmmakers, he said, chose to wait to try their luck at Cannes next year.

The announced selection includes 16 films directed by women, two more than in 2019. Cannes, where only one filmmaker (Jane Campion) has won the Palme d’Or, has been criticized multiple times for the lack of directors.

Spike Lee, whose previous film “BlacKKKlansman” (“The KKKlan Infiltrator”) premiered at Cannes, was to chair the jury that would have designated the festival’s grand prize. Last year this went to Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” (Parasites), which went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

“This time, everyone will be able to give their own Palme d’Or,” said Fremaux.

Also featured among the announced films are: “Summer of ’85” by Francois Ozon, “True Mothers” by Naomi Kawase, “Heaven” by Hong Sang-soo, “Another Round” by Thomas Vinterberg, “DNA” by Maïwenn, and “Peninsula” of Sang-ho Yeon.

These films may be promoted as part of the official selection for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. If accepted elsewhere, they may have their premieres at fall festivals such as Toronto, Telluride, New York and San Sebastian, assuming they are still standing. .

The Cannes seal of approval will be especially helpful for films by lesser-known filmmakers, such as the 15 debut filmmakers announced Wednesday.

“We will support them,” said Fremaux. “Their names are on the map now.”