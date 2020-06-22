MiradasRD, Camino Films and the directors of the Dominican Film Festival-RD (FestCineRD) officially opened the call for projects that will participate in the third edition of this seventh event, which will take place from November 18 to December 21 2020.

The founder and director of the event, Armando Guareño, said that the FestCineRD intends to recognize and spread the best of local Dominican cinema and of Dominicans in the diaspora.

At the same time, he invited the filmmakers to submit their cinematographic works, feature films, documentaries and short films, to be considered by the Festival’s selection committee in this new edition.

“The festival is a cultural project, the main objective of which is to show a quality cinema with a country brand. It will be an appointment of popular and didactic cinema, to contribute to the knowledge of the seventh art, as well as to raise the cinematographic culture of our country ”, expressed Guareño.

The third edition of the FestCineRD comes renewed with new venues and cities. It will be the first traveling film festival and the largest in the Caribbean area.

It will be held simultaneously in eight cities in the Dominican Republic: at the Santo Domingo Cinema Palace, Santiago, San Juan de la Maguana, Higuey and San Francisco de Macorís. In Puerto Plata it will be at Pop Cinemas, Bonao at Cinema Oasis and La Romana.

The Dominican-RD Film Festival is accepting films from Dominicans living abroad for its competitive section « Dominicans in the Diaspora ».

The productions must have subtitles in Spanish if the original language is English or another. It should be noted that directors from other nationalities who work, in one way or another, with issues related to Dominican culture can also participate.

Likewise, cinematographic works will be being accepted for the “Volver a Mirar” sections, dedicated to those films that had a national premiere; « Miradas », dedicated to Latin American cinema, and « Miradas de Mujer », for Latin American filmmakers as well. The registration deadline is until September 2, 2020.

To consult or download the rules and regulations of the festival, all sections of the required form must be completed.

Visit our digital platform www.filmfreeway.com/festcined. You can also find more information on social networks www.festicinerd.com, @festcinerd, # festcinerd2020, #elcinenosune, #somosfestcinerd, #teamfestcinerd.