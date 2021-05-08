Ferrovial will pay a dividend of 0.197 euros or one share for every 120 old

Related news

Ferrovial announced this Thursday the details of the next edition of your flexible dividend. The construction company has determined that its investors will receive 0.197 euros for each of their portfolio shares or one new free issue for every 120 old ones of which they were already holders.

Ferrovial’s board of directors approved this payment in the same session in which it announced the results of its first quarter. The company has reported losses of 86 million euros compared to the negative 111 million in the same period of the previous year, which has been possible thanks to a 1.5% increase in sales of the group.

As usual, Ferrovial’s election dividend allows its shareholders to choose between cash collection or new free shares of the group. You can also choose a combination of both formulas or to sell the free rights to the expansion in the secondary market at the current listing price, as the president, Rafael del Pino did in its last edition.

Details and schedule

As a result of the numbers established for the operation, the capital increase could reach a maximum volume of 6,107 million shares. This figure translates into a nominal value of 1.22 million euros, according to the documentation sent this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Similarly, Ferrovial has made known the Key dates of this next dividend. They are as follows:

– May 12: Publication of the announcement of the capital increase in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME) and the last day to acquire shares of the company with the right to collection.

– may 13th: Date of discount in the price of the shares of the company, beginning of the period of negotiation of the rights of free allocation and of the term to request the remuneration in cash.

– May 24: End of the term to request the remuneration in cash.

– may 27th: The free allocation rights trading period ends.

– may 31: Cash payment to shareholders who requested this option.

– June 1: Public deed of the agreement to close the capital increase.

– June 7th: Beginning of the ordinary trading of the new shares of the company on the Spanish stock exchanges.