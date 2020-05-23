Ferrovial has carried out a facelift in its division Agroman, which will be renamed Construction, to seek greater penetration in Anglo-Saxon markets. It thus dispenses with a historical brand, which was established in 1927 and which was linked to Ferrovial since it was bought from Banesto in 1995. Subsequently, in 1999, the merger of the two companies took place.

The intention was to change as little as possible, that’s why he decided keep the brand font and panties, maintaining the traditional yellow and gray colors that characterize the company, as explained by the company in a statement.

The CEO of Ferrovial Construcción, Ignacio Gastón, has expressed the difficulty of making this decision, since a good part of its history has been associated with the Agroman name, but considers that it was “the most appropriate time to update the brand seeking better penetration in Anglo-Saxon markets, while a greater alignment with ‘Ferrovial’ “.

The name change will affect the company names and brands that it has in countries such as the United Kingdom, the USA, Canada, Spain, Australia, Colombia and Chile, among others. Not so to other Ferrovial Construcción companies such as Budimex, in Poland, and Webber, in the US, or some others specialized in construction segments such as Cadagua, Ditecpesa, Edytesa, Tecpresa, Ferconsa, PLW and SCC. All of them will keep their current names and logos.

MILESTONES OF AGROMAN

Throughout its history, Agroman has participated in the construction of such emblematic places as the Madrid Racecourse, the Madrid Tower and the Spain Building. After its merger with Ferrovial in 1999, the new company has been consolidated with works such as Heathrow T2, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Barajas T4, the AVE lines in Spain, the Crossrail in London, among others.

