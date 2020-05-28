Ferrovial has approved the donation of 7.22 million euros through the ‘Ferrovial Juntos COVID-19’ fund to different entities that fight against the pandemic from the social, health and research fields in Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Chile and Portugal, as reported by the group.

Of the total amount, the company that presides Rafael del Pino has donated some 3.16 million euros to collaborate with prestigious institutions in this activity.

Cáritas, Cesal and World Vision, in Spain; The Trussell Trust Food Bank, in the United Kingdom; different food banks in the United States; Techo, in Chile, and Cruz Vermelha, in Portugal, are some of the beneficiary entities.

These grants reach around 90,000 people and allow the distribution of 1.35 million meals, according to the company in a statement.

Likewise, Ferrovial has allocated another 3.16 million euros from the fund to the purchase of 800,000 FFP2 masks, 90,000 diagnostic tests, ninety respirators, in addition to other medical equipment or personal protective equipment, which will be donated to different autonomous communities.

Part of this contribution will also be distributed in other countries where the company is present such as the United Kingdom, Chile or Portugal.

In order to collaborate in promoting research for the development of a coronavirus vaccine, it has donated 500,000 euros to the University of Oxford, which is carrying out one of the most advanced projects in the development of a vaccine, another 250,000 euros for the two vaccine projects of the National Center for Biotechnology, which is part of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), and an additional 150,000 euros to Baylor College of Medicine, Texas (United States), which is working on the development of a vaccine to modify virus proteins.

Spain has been the country that has received the most funds to date from the fund promoted by Ferrovial, with a contribution of 4.8 million euros. Then come the United States and the United Kingdom, which have received 1.15 and 1 million euros, respectively. Portugal has received funds worth 150,000 euros and Chile for 110,000 euros.

Ferrovial has set up the fund with a initial contribution of 5 million euros by the company. In parallel, it has launched a recruitment initiative among employees, directors, shareholders, collaborators, suppliers and anyone who wants to participate to increase the amount.

The company will double the amount raised until their contribution reaches a maximum of 10 million. Until now, it has an endowment of 8,690 million between the company’s contribution and the funds raised.