Ferrovial The corporate name of its construction division has changed. It will cease to be Ferrovial Agromán to be called Ferrovial Construcción. The group chaired by Rafael Pino thus dispenses with the historical sub-brand Agromán 25 years after he bought it from the then Banesto, with whom a few years later, in 1999, it merged.

“It has been very difficult for us to make this decision since a good part of our history has been associated with the name Agroman,” Ignacio Gastón, CEO of Ferrovial Construcción, said in a statement.

“But it seemed to us the most appropriate moment to update the brand seeking better penetration in Anglo-Saxon markets, as well as greater alignment with ‘Ferrovial’ the brand of our group,” he explained.

Ferrovial considers that the Agromán brand is not only linked to the history of the company or that of the construction industry, but “is part of the sentimental memory of many Spaniards”.

In this sense, the group recalls that the firm, founded in 1927, has participated in the construction of places and buildings “as emblematic” as the Madrid Hippodrome, the Madrid Tower and the Spain Building.

Regarding the change of name that the group’s construction division is now addressing to leave this name behind, Ferrovial explained that the modification will affect the different companies of the construction company and all markets.

Therefore, it will proceed to make the appropriate changes in the company names, brands and domain names of the Internet.

Specifically, the name change will affect the company names and brands that the company has in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, Australia, Colombia and Chile, among others.

Does not affect other subsidiaries

By cons, it will not affect other Ferrovial Construcción companies such as the subsidiary with which it operates in Poland, and Webber, a subsidiary of the United States, or some other group companies specialized in construction segments such as Cadagua, Ditecpesa, Edytesa, Tecpresa , Ferconsa, PLW and SCC. All of them will keep their current names and logos.

As for the brand, the change is focused on an update of the r sub-brand ’Agroman by that of Construction. The main name, Ferrovial, will remain the same in terms of typography and the brand’s pants, maintaining the traditional yellow and gray colors that characterize the company.