Ferrovial has announced the distribution of a first tranche of the fund “Ferrovial Juntos COVID-19” for a total of 3.5 million euros that will go to entities that fight the pandemic from the social, health and research fields in Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

In the health field, the company has allocated 2 million euros for the acquisition of 700,000 FFP2 masks and 70 respirators that are being donated to the Communities of Madrid, Valencia, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and Cantabria. In addition, 20 respirators have been donated to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, for an approximate value of another 60,000 euros.

This pandemic is having a high impact on vulnerable families in need of immediate support To cover basic needs such as food, hygiene products and medicines, the company has decided to dedicate a million euros for this first tranche to collaborate with prestigious institutions in this activity. The beneficiary entities are Cáritas, in Spain; Food Bank (through various local food banks), in the United States, and SSAFA Emergency Response Fund, Lighthouse Construction Charity and The Trussell Trust, in the United Kingdom. To these amounts we must add a donation of 10,000 euros to the Foundation of the College of Civil Engineers to provide assistance to professionals directly affected by the pandemic.

The last group of this first section amounts to 400,000 euros and is dedicated to research that seeks the development of a coronavirus vaccine SARS-CoV-2, causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Center for Biotechnology, which is part of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), It will receive 250,000 euros that will go to two projects for the development of vaccines. One is based on the reconstruction of the virus genome from chemically synthesized DNA fragments. The second is based on the development of the vaccine based on protein S. Another center that will also benefit from these funds, with a contribution of 150,000 euros, is Baylor College of Medicine, from Texas, United States, which is currently working on the development of a vaccine to modify the virus’s proteins.

By country, the distribution of the fund as of today would be as follows: Spain, with 2,510,000 euros; United States, 650,000 euros, and the United Kingdom, 310,000 euros.

Ferrovial has set up the fund “Ferrovial Juntos COVID-19” with an initial contribution of 5 million euros by the company. In parallel, it has launched a recruitment initiative among employees, directors, shareholders, collaborators, suppliers and anyone who wants to participate to increase the amount. The company will double the amount raised until its contribution reaches a maximum of 10 million.

Until now, “Ferrovial Juntos COVID-19” It has obtained a collection of 1,245,675 euros, which will be doubled with a complementary amount of 2,491,349 by the company, which together with the initial contribution of Ferrovial of 5 million euros, totaling an endowment of 8,737,024 euros.

In the announcement of the constitution of the Ferrovial fund, it committed to full transparency in its decisions. To date, considering the first section, the company has allocated donations for a total of 3,470,000 euros, so that as of today it would be pending to expand the donations for an amount of 5,267,024 euros. In the coming weeks, Ferrovial will inform public opinion of the destination of its Juntos COVID-19 fund.

Commitment against COVID-19

The company has been showing its commitment in the fight against the pandemic, having participated in different initiatives, such as the lifting of the IFEMA hospital in Madrid and the development of the website and application. “CoronaMadrid”, together with other companies, in collaboration with the Community of Madrid, aimed at facilitating diagnosis, monitoring of patients and avoiding saturation of care and emergency numbers. It has also installed Test Centers from the vehicle in the Balearic Islands. In Madrid and Santander it has made 830 parking spaces available to restrooms, free of charge.