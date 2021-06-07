Ferriolense snatches the three points from Esporles (0-4)

06/06/2021 at 11:38 PM CEST

The Ferriolense showed his best version after thrashing at home at Esporles 0-4 during the match played in the Esporles this Saturday. The Esporles came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the CD Genoa. On the visitors’ side, the Ferriolense he was defeated 0-4 in the last game he played against Llosetense. After the score, the sporler group is tenth, while the Ferriolense he is seventh after the end of the match.

The game got off to a good start for the visiting team, who kicked off at the Esporles through a goal from Suasi as soon as the game started, in minute 1. He added the Ferriolense, which increased the score by means of a goal from Alex in minute 34, ending the first half with a 0-2 in the light.

The second period started in a positive way for the Palmesan team, which increased distances with a bit of Pons moments after the start of the second half, in minute 49. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Ferriolense, which increased differences to 0-4 thanks to a goal from Juanma in the 65th minute, thus closing the duel with the score of 0-4.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Esporles jumped off the bench cross, Tomas, Marc sintes, More expensive Y Jordi Pujol replacing Rocky, Contreras, Munar, Daniel Y Carbonell, while the changes of the visiting team were Siles, Pons, Castell, slingshot Y Ferrer, who jumped onto the pitch for Roldan, Seck, Miki, Red Y Alejandro Pons.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, two for Daniel Y Sebas, of the local team and five for Alejandro Pons, Seck, Red, Miki Y Juan Osorio, of the visiting team.

With this result, the Esporles remains with nine points and the Ferriolense get 23 points after winning the duel.

On the following day the team of Isidro Marin will face against Felanitx, Meanwhile he Ferriolense Dani Amengual will be measured against him Binissalem.

Data sheetEsporles:Xavi, Ianis Ballester, Daniel (Mascaro, min.46), Josete, Carbonell (Jordi Pujol, min.59), Sebas, Ignacio, Contreras (Tomas, min.46), Pit, Fragoso (Cruz, min.46) and Munar (Marc Sintes, min.46)Ferriolense:Cano, Roldan (Siles, min.46), Suasi, Juanma, Juan Osorio, Miki (Castell, min.46), Alejandro Pons (Ferrer, min.68), Seck (Pons, min.46), Rojas (Gomera, min.64), Alex and ParraStadium:EsporlesGoals:Suasi (0-1, min. 1), Alex (0-2, min. 34), Pons (0-3, min. 49) and Juanma (0-4, min. 65)