Juan Carlos Ferrero He is holding a real diamond in the process of formation. And from his words, he knows it better than anyone. Carlos Alcaraz, the great pearl of the Spanish quarry, winner of his first ATP match at 16 years old, highlights the need to keep his feet on the ground in a talk with the RFET, collected by ATP on its website. The Murcian talks with Ferrero about his first steps on the circuit and his plans for the future, surrounded by uncertainty.

The one who was number 1 in the world patiently polishes a talent that could bring much joy to Spanish tennis. “I highly value his learning ability from Carlos. In tennis you have to repeat things many times, but Carlos is one of those players who does not need it, because they retain it quite easily. And that’s to be admired. From his game I keep the dynamism he has when playing. He is able to do what is asked of him and that is very difficult to achieve in a tennis player: subtract and go to the net, who plays tall or powerful, practically everything can be done. At 16 years old, having all those virtues, being able to redeem on all surfaces and having so many hits is something very difficult to find. ”

Ferrero points out the improvements Alcaraz needs. “Carlos needs to keep improving physically, little by little. It has grown quite a bit in the last few months and it has to continue that stretch, because it is something that has changed a lot from last season to this one. It is true that he made a very positive preseason and in this confinement he can take advantage to progress. At a technical level, service is something that has to improve, better manage what shots he has to choose to enter with better positions, his mobility on the track, he has to improve a lot of things, but that’s why we are at it. ”

The Valencian, a constant inspiration for Carlos. “Juan Carlos tells me many things from the past. I am curious to know what the world of tennis was like, when he was among the best. I often ask him how he dealt with the difficult and pressing moments that still cost me. What I value most about Ferrero is everything he can teach me. Everything I have to live, he has already experienced it and I can tell him. Now he can prevent me from mistakes that with my age maybe he could have made ”.

Keep the focus in the right place, without over-believing your level. “I think I do a lot to keep my feet on the ground, with a lot of help from my family and the environment around me, to be humble and down to earth because in the end it is the fundamental thing. I dream of being number 1 in the world since I was little. Among the tournaments I would most like to win in the future are the Grand Slam, the Davis Cup and an Olympic medal. “

