Ferreras defines in a significant phrase the revolution of Pedro Sánchez in the Government

Ferreras in ‘laSexta Noche’ with Iñaki López. (Photo: LA SEXTA)

Antonio García Ferreras has shelled out the frenzied political news that has been unleashed this weekend with the remodeling that Pedro Sánchez has carried out in the Government of Spain.

The presenter of Al Rojo Vivo has affirmed on laSexta Noche that what the president has done “is not a change of government” it is “an authentic revolution.”

“It is a total turnaround to the legislature. It is a before and after. We are facing a bold move by the president at a very difficult time after the pandemic. A more socialist, more ecological, more feminist, younger and more municipal government ”, said the journalist.

But if there is a phrase with which Ferreras wanted to define these changes, it is “the PSOE is back.

The presenter has indicated that Sánchez wants to mark “the time of recovery” after a very tough year of pandemic that has meant significant political wear and tear for the Executive.

Ferreras has also assured that the president seeks with these changes “to hyperactivate the socialist party” and has indicated that this Government “the PSOE likes more.”

Iñaki López reminded him of the interview he did a few weeks ago with the president in which he pointed out that it was not in his plans to carry out a government crisis.

Ferreras has defended that Sánchez hid that information from him because “it would be total chaos” within the cabinet if he had announced that in three weeks he was going to make those changes.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

