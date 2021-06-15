Ferraz suggests that Díaz will continue to lead the Andalusian PSOE until congress

Pedro Sánchez and Susana Díaz, in a campaign event in Granada, in an archive image. (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

The PSOE does not invite Susana Díaz to leave now. The Socialist Federal Executive has hinted this Monday that the former Andalusian president will continue to lead the general secretariat despite having lost the primaries to choose a candidate in the elections to the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas.

Díaz will continue to lead the PSOE-A until the regional congress at the end of the year, because Ferraz considers that its continuity does not suppose “any internal problem that has to be solved.”

“For us, these minor issues are irrelevant after yesterday’s pronouncement,” said the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, at a press conference at the headquarters of Ferraz when asked if the replacement is raised de Díaz before the regional congress or force his resignation to constitute a manager.

Everyone will be working to help Espadas and not in any other sense José Luis Ábalos, the PSOE secretary of organization.

After ensuring that Espadas’ victory “opens a new time”, Ábalos has taken for granted that “everyone will be working to help Espadas and not in any other way.” “As we only understand that possibility, there is no internal problem that we have to solve,” he added about the bicephaly that now occurs in Andalusia.

According to number three of the PSOE, the victory of Espadas to be a candidate for the Junta has been “resounding” (55 percent of support for the mayor of Seville compared to 38 percent for Díaz), so that “the obligation of all the rest is to help him to consolidate that project and to meet the objectives ”.

The federal congress of the PSOE will be held in the second half of October and before the end of the year, the assemblies will take place at the regional level, including in Andalusia.

After knowing the defeat, Díaz assured that …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.