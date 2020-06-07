The ‘Scuderia’ prepares some tests with a view to the start of the season

They will test with the 2018 car; not allowed with this year’s

The top manager of Ferrari in Formula 1, Mattia Binotto, has confirmed that the private test they will carry out in preparation for the return to action – F1 returns from July 3 to 5 with the Austrian GP – will be in Fiorano .

Formula 1 unveiled last week the first part of the extraordinary calendar for the 2020 season, obviously conditioned by the coronavirus. The races will return in July, and the machinery is already in full swing with Austria in the spotlight.

Lando Norris was the first to get rid of a little rust after many months without getting on a racing car – he tested a Carlin F3; The next day, Mercedes confirmed that it will do a test at Silverstone to prepare for the F1 lap.

Along the same lines, Ferrari revealed that they would try to prepare a test for their drivers, although without giving data. Now, Binotto has confirmed that these tests will be at Fiorano, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In addition, there will be both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. The head of the Maranello formation assures that he spoke with the Monegasque for the last time this Thursday and one of the topics of conversation was the Fiorano test with a view to the Austrian GP.

It should be remembered that it is not allowed to test with a car from the current season or from the previous season, so Ferrari will use a 2018 SF71H as a weapon to dust off sensations on Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Fiorano circuit – owned by Ferrari and located next to the factory – has FIA Grade 1, which always translates into the most logical option for the Scuderia to carry out its pertinent tests.

