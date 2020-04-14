Ensures that traditional values ​​do not prevent the team from looking ahead

Stresses that they have a lot of creative and talented workers

Sebastian Vettel has been forced to defend the Ferrari philosophy. The German assures that the Italian mentality is not an obstacle that prevents the team from advancing, since the whole is not only based on the traditional values ​​that characterize the European country.

Many point to the hermetic culture of Ferrari as the main obstacle to its success. However, Sebastian Vettel defends the opposite and regrets that preserving traditional values ​​is frowned upon.

“The strength of this team is the passion of Ferrari. I think that is what moves people every day. I think it is about the legend and myth of their brand and being part of that history. Within the team everything is very Italian, Italian rules and traditions that they preserve, which is great, but also very modern, “says Vettel, speaking for the American website Motorsport.com.

The four-time champion ensures that the team is very talented and has people with very good ideas. “I think that sometimes there is a misunderstanding because people consider Italy as very traditional, but people are nevertheless very advanced in their thinking and I think we have many great young talents, great people and with good and creative ideas, for that in some ways is a shame that, in terms of results, we have not had that progress yet, “he adds.

“That is why we are focused on continuing to work, on being our own because I believe that one day we will be there again,” says Vettel.

Despite having gone through a difficult season, Sebastian insists that his passion for fighting remains intact. “The mission remains the same because we are not on top. Obviously Mercedes has beaten us in recent years, so we still have this mission pending,” says the German to finish.

