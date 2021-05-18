Ferrari works on the most powerful atmospheric v12 in the world and the sf90 vantablack

Two news from Ferrari. The first and most important is that the brand would be working on the naturally aspirated V12 engine most powerful in the world. The second, they gave the blackest paint in the world to Ferrari SF90.

Starting with the first. According to the publication CoachFerrari’s chief technical officer, Michael Leiters, spoke to them in the scoop about the work that the brand would be doing to obtain the Most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine in the world.

This would mean that Ferrari would exceed the current V12 with which he equipped the newly released sports car 812 Competizione which is a 6.5 liter block that delivers 818 horsepower and 692 Nm of torque which is currently the most powerful V12 of the brand.

Ferrari 812 Competizione

This allows you speed up from 0 to 100 kph in 2.85 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 340 kph the 812 Competizione thanks also to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This new engine would have in its sights the minimum barrier of 850HP and it would not be ruled out that it would join for one of the sports series that Ferrari arms for competitions on the track.

Motorsport Magazine

This is how Ferrari 812 Competizione sounds at 9,500 rpm

On the other hand, in Ferrari they wanted to make it look more Sinister to its sports SF90 and they turned to the darkest paint in the automotive industry known as finish Vantablack.

This color is the blackest of black tones as it is capable of absorbing the 99.965 percent of light and it was a creation of the Surrey NanoSystems firm that launched it in 2014, so the application of Ferrari on the SF90 It is not the first in the world.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Vantablack

The first vehicle in the world to use this paint that gives it a two-dimensional appearance was a BMW X6 in 2019, then came a Mitsubishi lancer and others with this ‘painting’ Vantablack.

In any case, this Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the first hypercar in dressing in this deep black and was filmed in the same headquarters of the brand, in Maranello Italy.

Varryx

Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Vantablack paint

FACT

.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale became the first supercar in 2019 plug-in hybrid from the Italian firm. Use a motor 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 remains 769 HP and 800 Nm of torque and to which they are added three electric motors and a dual-clutch automatic transmission and eight speed. The 986 HP total power and this allows you to reach a maximum speed of 340 kph and accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.5 seconds.