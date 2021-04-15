Ferrari will present its first electric car in 2025

“We are excited about our first fully electric Ferrari, which we plan to introduce in 2025.” With those words, John elkann, the president of the world’s most iconic car brand, has confirmed when Ferrari’s entry into the world of electric cars will take place.

The executive announced it during the shareholders’ meeting that took place this Thursday. But their intentions do not stop there. The brand too plans to be fully carbon neutral, through direct and indirect actions, throughout this decade.

Is It’s not the first time Ferrari has flirted with electric power units. The Prancing Horse brand announced in 2013 the Ferrari LaFerrari, the first vehicle of the Italian house with a hybrid system. This, specifically, has an 800 hp gasoline engine that works hand in hand with a 120 kW (about 163 hp) electric motor.

In 2019, The Italian brand also announced the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, its first plug-in hybrid vehicle. This has a 780 horsepower V8 engine that works together with three electric motors capable of delivering 220 horsepower.

Why won’t the first electric Ferrari arrive until 2025?

Photo by Joshua Koblin on Unsplash

In 2020, Enrico Galliera (Ferrari) assured that the technology needed for a supercar like the one Ferrari aspires to build would not be ready in the next five years. The brand, among other things, would be referring to batteries –one of the most important in this type of vehicle–, charging systems, etc.

Ferrari, yes, It is not the only supercar brand undergoing this transformation process. It is expected that, in the coming years, other brands such as McLaren, Aston Martin or Lamborghini will also join this trend. Meanwhile, companies like Porsche have already entered the electric vehicle world with cars like the Taycan.

The launch of a Ferrari supercar with an all-electric motor It will be a before and after for the Italian company. Especially taking into account the DNA of the Italian brand, which has made its combustion engines one of its main hallmarks.

