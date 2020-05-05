Ferrari will lose money this year especially for Formula 1. It has been admitted by Louis Camilleri, CEO of the Italian company.

“F1 is, without a doubt, the asset that will most weigh down our income statement in 2020,” says Camilleri, who added that it is very difficult “to predict what its impact will be because we do not know what can be done this year. ”

Although the coronavirus crisis will surely have an impact on the sale of its sports cars, in many cases –especially on the most exotic and profitable models–, purchase orders are made well in advance of delivery, which mitigates the impact to short term of the crisis.

“F1 had a planned schedule of 22 races. The FIA ​​and the F1 Group are trying to save a schedule of 18 Grand Prix, but many of them without spectators. This implies a drastic reduction in the income generated by commercial rights and by the contribution of the sponsors, who are our two main sources of F1 income, “Camilleri said in a videoconference with shareholders, during the presentation of the most recent economic results. In the first quarter of this year, F1 revenues have decreased by 30%.

But a good part of F1’s expenses remain, so the impact on the accounts is important. Recall that a study by Christian Sylt revealed last year, when the Covid-19 crisis was not imaginable, that Ferrari could save 100 million euros if it left F1.

Although many claim that Ferrari would lose a lot of glamor and appeal if it leaves the Grand Circus, Bernie Ecclestone has recently said that Ferrari would not suffer too much because it is too big as a brand and its image is spectacular.

In any case, with the will to continue in F1, Scuderia has agreed to the implementation of the budget ceiling, although it has been belligerent to try to maintain some privileges and ensure that this ceiling is high enough to have a some margin over teams in the middle of the pack.

“We hope that this budget ceiling will make F1 more economically healthy for everyone and sufficient to ensure it is the best championship in the world and a source of technical progress and innovation for the car,” says Camilleri.

In the past Ferrari had already made some sacrifices to safeguard F1, for example accepting the single tire or the limitations of the tests.

