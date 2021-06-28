Ferrari was stronger than McLaren in Styria

Mattia Binotto he is more serene. Ferrari reacted immediately after last week’s disaster at Paul Ricard and took home important points in the fight for third place in the constructors’ championship facing McLaren.

The sixth and seventh places achieved by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc – both authors of two different comebacks, but marked by a lowest common denominator: excellent race pace – allowed the Prancing Horse to smile at having found more convincing performances.

It is no coincidence that the pace of the race was the aspect that most pleased Binotto, who arrived on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring after following free practice and qualifying from the Maranello sports department.

“We had good race pace today, the same with Leclerc. Too bad about the accident in the first corner. A racing accident. He was last and from there he recovered to sixth position. I think it’s a good sign. In general, I think the weekend has gone well, “said the manager.

“Of course we could have done better in qualifying. If we had done it, we would have been further ahead and have a better chance of getting it right. Now we have a few days to take stock and think about how to prepare for the next weekend, perhaps to try to achieve a better result. “

What made Binotto happier was the general reaction of the team. In the days leading up to the Styrian weekend, Ferrari worked hard to try to understand the problems they had at the French GP and this gave important signals as early as the first of the two rounds at the Red Bull Ring.

“I am very happy with how the team reacted after France. They have done it by staying together, working and getting well into this weekend which could offer pitfalls in tire wear. We made decisions that turned out to be the right ones. Good pace of the race. race, more difficult qualifying, but we are satisfied “.

“I think under normal conditions we could have caught Norris. Today we had the best race pace compared to our direct rivals, so I can add that we only cut McLaren four points in the constructors’ championship. We had better rhythm than them. “

Finally, Binotto admitted that after analyzing the data from France, Ferrari I could have done some things differently last week. But in hindsight, everything is easier. The real test will undoubtedly not be the next race, which will also be held on the Austrian track, but Silverstone, a track much more similar in characteristics to Paul Ricard.

Also read:

“In hindsight, we could have made different decisions in France that could have led to a better result. We will have the cross-proof of that at Silverstone. It is a track with medium-high speed corners, where a lot of energy is put into the front tires. we will prepare well. In the end, however, we could have done better in France, but the situation would not have been radically different. “

Ferrari’s step forward compared to the debacle in France was evident. However, it is fair to underline the last concept expressed by Binotto himself: it will take a track with the same characteristics as Paul Ricard to understand whether and to what extent Ferrari has managed to solve its problems. So it is wise not to get too excited about the result obtained in Styria.

Also read:

GALLERY: Ferrari at the 2021 F1 Styrian GP

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

1/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

2/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

3/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

4/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

5/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

6/20

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

8/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

9/20

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 spins

11/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

12/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

13/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

14/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

15/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, spins

17/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

18/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

19/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

20/20

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images