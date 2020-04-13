Flavio Briatore has praised Fernando Alonso in an interview with the F1-Insider.com website. The boss of Renault at the time that the Asturian was two-time world champion has made it clear that the Spanish driver was as good as Schumacher, the driver he also directed when he was in charge of Benetton.

Alonso – Schumacher

“I am proud to have worked with the two best pilots of their generation. I thought that after Michael it could not be improved, but at least Fernando was just as good. He had no weaknesses piloting, not a single one.

Ferrari’s jealousy of Alonso

«It was Fernando who made the difference, not the car. Unfortunately, Montezemolo did not want to admit that Ferrari owed Fernando everything. On the contrary, Ferrari was jealous of Fernando and that is always the problem of the drivers at Ferrari. The team has to move, but there must be you can’t be too good compared to the car. There must be a balance.

Schumacher transfer

“Back then I had to fire Roberto Moreno, my second pilot, to make room for Michael. Ayrton Senna was an additional problem. He was a friend of Moreno and wanted to stop the engagement with Schumacher. Because Ayrton understood from the beginning that Schumacher was very special. “

Mess Schumacher – Senna

“Once Michael was about to fight Senna, Ayrton hit him (grabbed him by the chest in the pit) in tests in Germany. He told him that he was the World Champion and that Michael had to have more respect. Michael didn’t care. He wanted to earn respect and that’s why he drove so aggressively. This is the only way to become a champion. This is exactly what Verstappen and Leclerc are now showing to established pilots like Hamilton and Vettel. “