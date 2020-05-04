Mattia Binotto wants to retain the German four-time champion in the ‘Scuderia’

The coronavirus crisis ‘forces’ Ferrari to reduce the German’s salary

Ferrari’s Formula 1 CEO Mattia Binotto is set to improve the first offer sent to Sebastian Vettel with a multi-year contract, but the salary would be drastically reduced due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

Recently, the ‘Scuderia’ tried to break the ice in the negotiations with a first offer consisting of a one-year contract extension and emoluments similar to those of Charles Leclerc – that is, a significant reduction in salary.

In the environment of the four-time champion they received the offer almost as an insult, as they came to call it a “joke” and in recent days Sebastian has been linked to other teams, such as Mercedes or even McLaren.

However, Binotto’s slogan is clear: Vettel is his first choice for 2021 and he will try to find some way to retain his star … as long as all parties are satisfied.

For this reason, according to the renowned journalist Ralf Bach, of the F1-Insider media, the head of the Italian training prepares a second offer for renewal that includes a multi-year contract – in principle it would be two years with the option of an extension.

Of course, the coronavirus crisis has affected everyone, including a brand of the stature of Ferrari, which is why within Maranello they are not willing to pay an annual salary that currently exceeds the figure of 30 million euros .

The ‘problem’ is that Vettel does not want to collect the same salary as Leclerc, since his status as four-time world champion should be a ‘plus’ when it comes to negotiating, so the post-coronavirus economic situation could dictate sentence.

It should be remembered that, in case the German driver does not renew his contract, Ferrari manages three options for 2021: Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Antonio Giovinazzi.

