Ferrari boss praises Carlos Sainz’s skills

He claims that Vettel did not have the same goals as Ferrari

The top manager of Ferrari in Formula 1, Mattia Binotto, ensures that he wants to lay the foundations for a “winning cycle” with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. At the same time, he praises the skills of the Madrid rider and believes that he will perfectly complement the Monegasque.

After revealing on Tuesday that Sebastian Vettel would leave the team later this year, this morning Scuderia Ferrari has announced the signing of Carlos Sainz for the next two seasons and, as it could not be otherwise, all parties involved have been They were very happy with this new stage that will arrive from 2021.

Despite the fact that Binotto assured in the communiqué of the departure of the German four-time champion that there was no specific reason for his goodbye, the letters are beginning to be put on the table. The Ferrari boss says they did not share the same goals, while praising Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

“The world has changed: new challenges and new obstacles. We are laying the foundations for a winning cycle. We discussed this with Vettel but we did not have the same goals,” says Mattia Binotto at the Motor Valley Fest.

“Sainz is an intelligent and young driver but with five F1 seasons behind him. He is also robust, reliable and a great fighter in the race. He brings home many points and for us it is excellent to combine it with the talent of Leclerc,” he adds.

On the other hand, the one from Lausanne confirms that Formula 1 completes the new budget ceiling, which will go from $ 175 million to just 145 million in 2021.

“The budget limit had already been implemented by 2021 at $ 175 million, but discussions in recent days and weeks focused on reducing it. A concrete agreement is being reached to lower it to $ 145 million,” says Binotto for conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.