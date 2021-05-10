Ferrari wants more … and Leclerc and Sainz too

05/10/2021

The references at the Circuit de Barcelona are always the best to determine where each team is. If we accept this premise as good, the Catalan track has made two ideas clear this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix: the superiority of Mercedes and how close Red Bull is. But he has also noted the important step forward that Ferrari has taken this season.

With Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, the Scudería has left behind the dark last stage of Sebastian Vettel and the severe blow they received in 2020, when they finished sixth in the Constructors’ World Cup. Now, after four grands prix, the Maranello men are just five points behind McLaren in the fight for third place. And that is the goal this year, to be confirmed as the ‘best of the rest’ before the still unattainable Mercedes and Red Bull.Leclerc, with more experience than the newcomer Sainz, has achieved a better balance at the moment at the wheel of the SF21. He has been close to the podium in Imola or Barcelona (fourth in both races) and has added two sixth positions in Bahrain and Portimao, which places him in fifth place in the provisional World Cup standings with 40 points, 54 behind the leader Hamilton. Sainz, for his part, has half the points (20) of his teammate after his stumble in Portugal.

The Madrilenian started his career at Ferrari with an eighth place in Bahrain, was fifth in Imola and has not finished “at all happy” with his seventh position in Barcelona: “There was a car to be fourth, quietly”, as Leclerc did. In any case, in Maranello they are excited about their young pilots tandem, “the best couple in the World Championship”, points out boss Mattia Binotto. And also with the performance of the car in a season of transition to higher levels from 2022, with the new regulations.

“Honestly, we had a perfect race, but I was expecting a podium. There were no mistakes, the strategy was good, the management too & rdquor ;, he valued Leclerc in Barcelona. Unlike Portugal, he found a correct rhythm both with the soft tires and with the media: “We were very good, especially in tire management. I have worked a lot on that aspect. In 2019 it was my weak point because I achieved many poles but few victories and it was my fault. We continue working on that but I have improved a lot “.

“Although the podiums have not arrived this year we are in much better shape than in 2020, we are more competitive. The feelings with the car are good and there is motivation in the team. We deserved this fourth place and it was not a coincidence or anything like that. Last year we had podiums, but they were luckier than anything else, “he underlines. Leclerc, which in two weeks competes at home, in Monaco. “We’ll see how it goes there. We’re strong in the slow corners, but there’s still a lot of work to do. I think Mercedes and Red Bull will continue to be ahead, that’s for sure,” he points out.

Sainz , who criticized himself for his “bad start” at the Circuit, acknowledged that “I must continue to learn, understanding the car on each track, in different conditions … I will sit down to study what I could do better at this Sunday’s start to try not to repeat errors in the next test “. He finished “somewhat frustrated” by a result that seemed to him little: “Today on track we were the best car in a corner after Mercedes and Red Bull, we lacked some top speed but we had pace to be fourth or even better … we will keep trying. “