The Cavallino Rampante team and the Italian Institute of Technology developed the FI5 pulmonary ventilator for people in intensive care.

The Ferrari Formula 1 team presented this Wednesday a new fan to help intensive care patients who suffer the Covid-19 coronavirus, Which was designed in five weeks at low cost and it’s called FI5.

The device was created between the brand of the “Cavallino Rampante” and the Italian Institute of Technology, which was produced with readily available materials at a lower cost than today’s fans.

The transalpine team reported that the lung ventilator is ready to be used in hospitals as a vital tool when it comes to emergencies, as is the current global coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that the appliance is versatile, easy to use and to assemble, for optimize oxygen consumption and was named FI5 with the initials of Ferrari, the Italian Institute of Technology and number five for the weeks that its creation took.

This embodiment is in addition to Other activities that the Italian car brand has had and that it has a team of Formula 1 in this fight the epidemic that has left thousands of dead in the world.

Ferrari It has also granted financial aid to the Modena locality, I believe valves for pulmonary respirators, as well as protective mask accessories.

“The covid-19 challenge was one that we wanted to assume. FI5 is the contribution we made as Scuderia, presenting the essence of what it does to a Formula 1 team and, most importantly, all the features that make Ferrari special; his passion, his creativity and his desire to improve.

“This project was a very stimulating experience, besides being really rewarding for everyone involved, who worked closely with our colleagues at IIT and the other partners. It is initiatives like these that make #essereFerrari, not only a slogan, but a distinctive feature of our identity ”, reads the statement from the team based in Maranello.

