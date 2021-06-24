Ferrari unveils $ 320,000 hybrid sports car in electric car race

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Jun 24 (.) – Ferrari unveiled its new chargeable hybrid car on Thursday as the luxury sports car maker, famous for its roaring combustion engines, adjusts its strategy to compete in the age of electric vehicles.

The 296 GTB is Ferrari’s third hybrid to enter series production, excluding limited-edition vehicles. The model follows the 2019 SF 90 Stradale and a convertible version, the SF90 Spider, from last year.

Ferrari’s commercial and marketing director, Enrico Galliera, said the 296 GTB created a new category.

“If the SF 90 was designed for maximum performance, the 296 GTB has been designed for maximum driving pleasure,” he said in a web presentation. “We hope this will also help us attract customers who do not currently drive a Ferrari.”

The two-seater will cost 269,000 euros ($ 321,000), reaching 302,000 euros for the high-performance version “Assetto Fiorano.” It will have a top speed of more than 330 kilometers per hour.

The Italian company known worldwide for its rearing horse logo and red racing cars has promised its first fully electric model in 2025.

“It’s a process that started a couple of years ago,” Galliera said. “We are working to deal with regulation and the task of reducing emissions.”

Ferrari and its rivals are struggling with how to shift their lineups to battery power without losing the high performance that underpins their premium goods prices.

Porsche, part of the Volkswagen group, already offers a fully electric vehicle with its Taycan model, but Ferrari is ahead of its archrival Lamborghini, also part of Volkswagen, whose first fully electric car will not appear until the second half of this decade.

To enter the new era of electrification, Ferrari has chosen technology industry veteran Benedetto Vigna as its new CEO.

The 296 GTB will be equipped with a 6-cylinder (V6) mid-rear turbo engine, the first in a road car with a Ferrari insignia, although these engines have roots dating back to the 1950s in racing cars. Ferrari.

Ferrari’s road cars normally run on more powerful V8 or V12 engines, but also more polluting.

(1 dollar = 0.8368 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)